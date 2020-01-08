The Appanoose County Bar Association, in conjunction with the Iowa State Bar Association, is hosting a free webinar event this month on the topic of buying and selling a home in Iowa.

The webinar will be presented at the Drake Public Library on Tuesday, Jan. 21 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Topics include an overview of real estate law for home owners, abstracts and mortgages, and neighbors, property lines and easements.

Contact Nicole Cox at 641-856-2244 or email nicole.cox@cravergrothecox.com with questions.

Subscribers help the Daily Iowegian produce content like this and employ local watchdog journalists. Consider subscribing today for as little as $8.99 per month at www.dailyiowegian.com/subscriptions.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you