The Appanoose County Bar Association, in conjunction with the Iowa State Bar Association, is hosting a free webinar event this month on the topic of buying and selling a home in Iowa.
The webinar will be presented at the Drake Public Library on Tuesday, Jan. 21 from 5:30-7 p.m.
Topics include an overview of real estate law for home owners, abstracts and mortgages, and neighbors, property lines and easements.
Contact Nicole Cox at 641-856-2244 or email nicole.cox@cravergrothecox.com with questions.