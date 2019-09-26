Children that are infants through sixth grade can participate in tomorrow’s Pancake Day Kiddie Parade.
Registration for the parade begins at 8:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church at 410 N. Main St. There will be tables set up with designated places for each category.
The categories for the parade are bicycles, small vehicles, costumes, pets and floats.
Participants will be assigned an entry number and asked to line up the entry. Participants are encouraged to return by 9:40 a.m. to line-up. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. sharp.
This year, small vehicles may include Power Wheels, which are battery operated and a parent must accompany around the square. No motorized vehicles, such as mopeds, go-carts, motorcycles, ATVs or remote control vehicles will be allowed.
Floats may be pulled by lawn mowers or garden tractors. ATVs may be used, but must be driven by an adult.
Suckers and participation ribbons will be passed out as the entrants register. There will be ribbons for first, second and third place. Winners may ride in the Big Parade in a vehicle provided and marked “Kiddie Parade Winners.”
Questions about the Kiddie Parade can be directed to Erin Lawson at 641-895-0476 or Bette Howell at 641-895-0176.