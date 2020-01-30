Organizers predict the 2020 Pancake Day, which will be the 72nd annual celebration of the community event, will be a wonderful day.
The theme will be “My oh my, what a wonderful day,” an ode to Disney.
The theme departs from the recent year’s worth of themes which tipped the hat to local history. Last year’s theme recognized the history of music in Centerville. The year prior celebrated the history of Pancake Day itself. In 2017, the history of Centerville High School was honored.
Pancake Day is held the last Saturday in September, which will be Sept. 26 this year.