The six veterans that renovated the Second Baptist have received much well-deserved recognition. However, another group within Historic Preservation deserves attention. They were referred to as “the women” by our male members. During that project there was a split in responsibilities; “the men” did the construction and “the women” were responsible for raising the money. During that period, a six-month-long Bingo game met every Thursday at the depot, two rummage sales were held at the Armory, monthly drive-thrus were held at the State Street Station and Hometown Square and Levee Days was held at the Depot and on the Courthouse Square.
There’s one of us that really stands out, Virginia Padovan. She worked tirelessly before, during and after every event. Virginia would walk around the Square selling tickets on the Tuesday before the Thursday Drive-thrus. She would then make sure that she greeted every one of her ticket buyers personally; she would run out to their car and say hello as they drove through the station to pick up their meals. She was always concerned that her customers received a substantial meal every time.
On one occasion, we were cooking ham and beans at the Armory. She inspected every piece of ham going into the pot to make sure that each piece was large and identical. She also made sure that every customer would receive two pieces in their serving. Frankly, some of us felt that she was overzealous in her consumer protection efforts. Those drive-thru dinners were held all winter on some very cold days. Virginia never missed. She took money at the Bingo games each week and paid out the winnings as well. (By the way, after six months of Bingo we made $50.00 after the gambling tax.) She was perhaps the most beautiful of our group that dressed in period clothes for the Hometown Square and Levee Days Festival. Virginia's was beautiful both inside and out. Virginia held a Christmas Tea at her home for “the women” for many years. She would buy cookies at the Republican Cookie Sale and serve them to us at her beautiful home a day later. We loved those teas.
On a personal note, one of the most interesting discussions of my entire life was at Mercy Hospital when Virginia’s sister Mary was in the hospital. Virginia, Edna, and Mary talked about their life‘s work and the extensive traveling they had done. The wit and wisdom they shared with me were unbelievable.
There’s another reason that Virginia needs to be recognized. On Wednesday, April 15, she will be 100 years old. Because of the pandemic, a normal centennial celebration can’t be held. We do encourage all her friends to send a card though. That way she can have a “card shower." Her address is 807 W. State Street, Centerville, IA 52544.
Happy Birthday Virginia, from your friends at Historic Preservation.