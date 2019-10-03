Famed Centerville native Simon Estes will be back in town Saturday as a museum in his honor is unveiled.
An event at the Second Baptist Church in Centerville will begin Saturday, Oct. 5 from 9-10 a.m. City administrator Jason Fraser, former Chamber Director Natalie Close and Estes will all speak during the event.
Afterwards, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., the church will be open to the public for viewing.
The church has been turned into the Simon Estes Museum, and will contain multiple exhibits honoring the life and career of Estes.