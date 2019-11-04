Our October Birthday Co-op was missing some regulars, but full of laughs and good food. Our November Birthday Co-op will be on Nov. 21 at 5 p.m. Please bring a covered dish to share, your table service, and any serving pieces needed. Bring your smile and sense of humor, because we have a good time. Members-only, please. Ask about joining in the fun.
Our December Co-op is special. We have the Catered Affair. This event will be held on Thursday, Dec. 12 at 5 p.m. Thelma Saxton will be cooking for us. The Gordon Family will be entertaining us. There is a cost to attend. Sign up soon to be included in this special club event.
Milestone serves a tasty meal at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday in our building. Stop by the club to get a menu. Please call a day ahead to order your lunch.
We have officially completed all our journeys for the year. I have started the process to plan next year’s Meskwaki trips. I am going to try to get a couple of day trips scheduled, too. Watch for the updates in the months to come.
Every other Friday, the building is open to the public for entertainment with the “Just Us” Band (free-will donation). Music starts at 6:30 p.m. with a co-op dinner at 7:30 p.m.
The trip to Canada is a go. There are 39 people signed to go. If interested in traveling to Canada, please let me know. You do need a passport for this trip. Deposit is due in February 2020.
The trip to Vermont in October 2020 is full with a waiting list. The deposit for this trip is due in June 2020.
I have information at the club for a cruise to the Panama Canal in March 2021. The price includes air fare and all port costs. If interested contact me at the club.
For more information on any 18-80 Club activities, stop in and visit with me. I am in the building on Wednesday mornings. A few ladies are doing a walking exercise program, all are welcome. We begin the exercise program about 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, come join us.