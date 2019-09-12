OTTUMWA — A Hall of Fame band from Iowa will bring some outstanding jazz music to the Indian Hills Community College Ottumwa campus on Thursday, Sept. 19. The NOLA Jazz Band will perform at St. John Auditorium in a concert starting at 7:30 p.m.
Hailing from Des Moines, NOLA has been inducted into the Iowa Jazz and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame. They have shared the stage with jazz greats throughout the Midwest and have played at some of the top jazz clubs in New Orleans and New York City, among other venues.
There is free admission to see NOLA at IHCC.