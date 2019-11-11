Landon Newcomer is the Student of the Week for the week of Nov. 11.
Landon is a first-grade student at Moulton-Udell Elementary. He is the son of Nicole Newcomer.
Mrs. Katie Harris nominated Landon for this award. He is an eager learner who is always striving to do his best in the classroom. He is responsible and always follows directions the first time. He is respectful not only to his teacher but to his peers.
He receives a certificate, Student of the Week medal, and an ice cream cone from T&L Market and Deli.