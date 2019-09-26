New exhibition at IHCC Art Gallery

OTTUMWA — Jan Vander Lindon will open a one-artist exhibition in the Indian Hills Community College Art Gallery on Monday, Oct. 7. There will be a reception for the artist that evening from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Vander Lindon was born in Osceola, Iowa. She went through her school years in Des Moines and then attended Iowa State University, majoring in Advertising Design. After earning a living as a bookkeeper for ten years, she quit to commit herself to her art, creating and selling watercolors and silkscreen prints.
Vander Lindon has marketed her work at the top art fairs in the U.S. including Cherry Creek Arts Festival (Denver, Colorado), Contemporary Art Center of Virginia’s Boardwalk Art Show (Virginia Beach, Virginia), Sausalito Art Festival (Sausalito, California), Milwaukee Art Museum’s Lake Front Art Fair and the Plaza Art Festival (Kansan City, Missouri). She is also represented at The Artisans Gallery in Iowa City.
Individuals, public institutions and private businesses from around the world have purchased Vander Lindon’s work. In Iowa, for example, her art can be found at the Memorial Union and Vice President’s office at Iowa State University, Mary Greeley Hospital in Ames and Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines. It was her design that graced the 1999 official holiday greeting card for the Governor’s office.
“Iowa Rhythm and Hues” will be on view until Thursday, Nov. 7. The Indian Hills Art Gallery is located in the library on the Indian Hills Ottumwa campus. The gallery is open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:40 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 4:30 to 9 p.m. on Sundays.