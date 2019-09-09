For the second consecutive year, the Indian Hills Community College Centerville campus will be the venue for Hills Fest West, billed as a “one-stop shop for food, fun and all things Indian Hills.” The event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“We had such a great time with Hills Fest West last year we decided to do it again this fall,” said Centerville campus Dean Noel Gorden. “We think it will be even better."
The day will include family activities, food trucks offering free food and a bookstore sidewalk sale.
“It’s a perfect opportunity for us to show off our campus and let area residents see all we have to offer here in Centerville,” Gorden explained. “One part of the campus folks can see is our greenhouse where, just in time for fall decorating, we will have mums for sale that day.”
At 2 p.m. the Indian Hills baseball team will be at Pat Daugherty Field to play Southwestern Community College.
In the event the weather doesn’t cooperate all activities will be moved indoors to the Multipurpose Building.