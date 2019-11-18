Approximately 9,000 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2019 Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
Students from the area are listed below.
Centerville: Wesley Michael Butler, 4, Graphic Design; Talia Lynn Cunningham, 3, Animal Science; Caelan Payne Daugherty, 4, Agricultural Business; Alexandra S. Kelly, 4, Advertising; Keagan J. Plummer, 4, Electrical Engineering; Kathryn Michelle Sharp, 4, Biology; Taylor Nicole Tieden, 4, Graphic Design; Brenton Joel Willier, 4, Aerospace Engineering; Mohan Zheng, 4, Psychology.
Cincinnati: Cole Winston Alexander, 4, Industrial Technology.
Moravia: Brooklyn Maxine Benjamin, 4, Apparel, Merchandising, and Design.
Moulton: John Lawrence Davis, 4, Biology; Kendall Rex Davis, 4, Agricultural Business; Thomas Benjamin Sheets, 4, Software Engineering.
Mystic: Sarah Michelle Ann Smith, 2, Microbiology.