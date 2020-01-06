McDanel named to Belmont Dean’s List
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Autumn McDanel, of Moravia, qualified for the Fall 2019 Dean’s List at Belmont University. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
Approximately 38 percent of Belmont’s 8,481 students qualified for the Fall 2019 Dean’s List.
Two earn degrees from Simpson
Taylor Lawson, of Cincinnati, graduated from Simpson College with degrees in Elementary Education and Liberal Arts on Saturday, Dec. 14 in Indianola.
Mariah Clark, of Cincinnati, graduated Cum Laude from Simpson College with a degree in Psychology.
Lawson and Clark are among the 90 students who completed their degree requirements at the conclusion of the fall 2019 semester.
The 11th annual December Commencement Ceremony took place at historic Smith Chapel, which proudly displayed its holiday decorations.
Morlan named to Graceland’s president’s list
The honor roll lists for Graceland University’s 2019 fall term have been announced, and Hayden Morlan, of Moulton, has been named to the president’s list.
Graceland University students with a perfect 4.0 grade point average are named to the president’s list.
Locals named to Graceland dean’s list
The honor roll lists for Graceland University’s 2019 fall term have been announced. Students with a GPA between 3.25 and 3.64 are named to the dean’s list. Graceland commends the students who have devoted their efforts and talents to their academic success!
The local students to earn this honor are Emily Lewis, of Mystic; Kaley Monohon, of Numa; and Aubree Powders, of Seymour.