Creative Sweets Crowned at the Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES — Jordyn Siepker of Des Moines won First Place Overall in the Sweet To Eat competition, judged Thursday at the 2019 Iowa State Fair.
Participants were challenged to create a new and unique cake, cookie or pie.
Entries were judged on creativity, taste, neatness and difficulty.
Additional results below:
Cookie/Bar - Unique Flavor
1) Robin Tarbell-Thomas, Centerville
Dinner Memories Win State Fair Cooking Awards
DES MOINES — Patty Rogers of Des Moines won First Place Overall and a $100 cash award in the Sunday Dinner at Mom's competition, judged Sunday, August 11, at the 2019 Iowa State Fair.
Emerson Hllbert of Urbandale claimed Second Place Overall and $50. Kim Vore of Ankeny earned Third Place Overall and $25.
Contestants were tasked to create a Sunday dinner dish and to accompany it with a short story on why the recipe is important.
Entries were judged on taste, story and presentation.
Additional results follow:
Dessert (adult and youth)
2) Robin Tarbell-Thomas, Centerville
Main Dish (adult and youth)
3) Ashlynn Hamilton, Centerville
Treat or Snack (youth only)
2) Ashlynn Hamilton, Centerville
Sweet Victory in State Fair Sugar Cookie Contest for Ankeny Cook
DES MOINES — Michelle Henderson of Ankeny won first place in the Favorite Frosted Sugar Cookie competition, judged Saturday, August 10, at the 2019 Iowa State Fair.
Rickie Wickersham of West Des Moines claimed second place and Robin Tarbell-Thomas of Centerville earned third place.
Along with an award worthy cookie, entrants were to submit a story about the recipe.
Entries were judged on taste, appearance and story.
Top Frosted Brownies Win State Fair Honors
DES MOINES — Ann Gillotti of Ankeny won first place in the My Best Brownies competition, judged Monday, at the 2019 Iowa State Fair.
Robin Tarbell-Thomas of Centerville earned second place and Nicki Studer of Ankeny claimed third place.
Entries were judged on flavor, creativity and appearance.