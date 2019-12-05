CLIVE — An Appanoose County woman has won a $30,000 lottery prize.
Dolores Rinehart, of Moravia, won the ninth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$30,000 Holiday Crossword” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Elliott’s General Store, 23828 Iowa Highway J18 in Moravia, and claimed her prize on Monday at lottery headquarters in Clive.
The $30,000 Holiday Crossword is a $3 scratch game. It features 17 top prizes of $30,000 and overall odds of 1 in 3.52.
Nonwinning holiday scratch tickets can be entered into the lottery’s Ho Ho Dough Play it Again promotion from now through Jan. 7 at 8:59 a.m. The promotion includes $200,000 in cash prizes. Tickets can be entered online or through the LotteryPlus mobile app. For rules and complete details, visit ialottery.com.