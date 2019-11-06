Michelle Moore is a recent addition to the Drake Public Library Board but has now assumed the president position.
Moore is married to Mike Moore, who is the assistant police chief in Centerville. They have three children, with Peyton in the U.S. Army and Cade and Kyla in high school.
When not working she enjoys spending time with her family, church activities at St. Mary’s Catholic Church and cooking. She has worked at TDT CPAs and Advisors for the last six years as a tax accountant. She has a degree from Buena Vista University.
She is also an avid reader and while growing up in Milwaukee she started using the local library. She continued using this library when she moved here in 6th grade. She still likes to read fiction but especially history non-fiction. One of her last books was Code Girls that is available at Drake Library. This about the young women who came to Washington D.C. during WW2 to join the Army and Navy to decipher the Japanese and German communication.