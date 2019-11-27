Mitten trees for the 2019 Operation Santa program went up in the area this past weekend. There are 142 families approved in Appanoose County for Operation Santa with a total of 375 children in need of gifts this Christmas. Mitten trees can be found at Dollar General, Drake Public Library, Fogle True Value, the Chamber Office and Walmart.
Mitten trees were adopted by the following businesses: Alliant Energy Call Center, Alliant Energy Service Center, Barker Co., Golden Age Care Center, Lee Container, Mercy Medical Center, The Homestead, Wells Manufacturing and several local churches.
You can choose one or more of the paper mittens which contains the sex, age and size of a child. The identity of all those who sign up for Operation Santa is kept confidential. Wrapped gifts are to be returned to the location where the mitten was obtained by Sunday, December 8th. Be sure the mitten is securely attached to your wrapped gift and the contents of the package are marked on the backside of the mitten. This mitten is needed to make sure the gift reached the child for which it was intended.
The distribution of gifts will be on Friday, Dec. 13 from 9 a.m. until noon at the Green Room.
Volunteers are needed during the week Dec. 8 to Dec. 12 before distribution day. If you can give some time, please contact the hotline at 641-437-3450 and leave a message and a committee member will return your call and schedule appropriately.
Monetary gifts can be mailed to the following: Operation Santa, P.O. Box 161, Centerville, IA 52544.
Look for these bright green and red mitten trees and pick up yours today. Your continued support for the success of this program is greatly appreciated.