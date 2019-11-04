Main Street Centerville is excited to be one of five Iowa Main Street communities selected to show Centerville’s designated Main Street area to the Missouri Main Street Connection organization.
There will be approximately 40 guests arrive on Nov. 7 at 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.
They will be given a 30 to 40 minute presentation on our local program, conduct a walking tour and they will all dine in the downtown that evening.
Main Street Centerville is asking that signs be placed in the storefronts and to make the visitors walking around feel welcome.