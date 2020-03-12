MercyOne Centerville Medical Center announced that Amanda Squires, RN will be the new Program Director at the Senior Life Solutions program.
Senior Life Solutions, an intensive outpatient group therapy program, is designed to meet the unique needs of senior struggling with age-related depression, anxiety, difficult life transitions, a recent health diagnosis, or the loss of a loved one. As Program Director, Amanda will be responsible for directing and coordinating the activities of program staff to ensure quality patient care and providing community education to create awareness of the program.
Squires is a Centerville native and received her nursing degree at Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa. She has worked in skilled nursing facilities for most of her career in many roles. Most recently Amanda was employed as a Registered Nurse and Executive Director at an assisted living program in Centerville.
Squires said, “I am excited to be working with MercyOne Centerville Medical Center, Senior Life Solutions as the new Program Director. This new role will give me the opportunity to work with the community and know that I am making a difference for those we serve.”
Family members, physicians, self-referrals, or other health professionals can refer individuals to the program. For information on MercyOne Centerville Medical Center Senior Life Solutions program, call 641-437-3475 or www.mercyone.org/centerville.