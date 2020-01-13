MercyOne Children’s Hospital opens new Ronald McDonald House

Pictured from left to right are Kathy Goetz, vice president of Women’s Services and MercyOne Children’s Hospital; Mark Hasek, chair of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Iowa board; Sheila Mahan, vice president of programs for Des Moines Downtown Chamber; Brenda Miller, executive director of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Iowa; Dr. Cary Murphy, neonatologist at MercyOne Children’s Hospital NICU and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Iowa board member; and Karl Keeler, president of MercyOne Central Iowa.