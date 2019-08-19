Enfys McMurry, local historian and author, will be guest speaker at the Aug. 27 Appanoose County Farm Bureau annual meeting. It will be held at the Faith United Methodist Church on Highway 5 south of Centerville.
The business meeting will start at approximately 7 p.m. It will include election of directors, review of policy development resolutions approved earlier this year, financial reports, and progress reports. The policy resolutions adopted at the county level have been forwarded to the state committee for consideration.
A meal of beef and pork sandwiches and side dishes will be served starting at 6:30 p.m. Members and guests are asked to make meal reservations by noon on Friday, Aug. 23, by contacting the office at 110 N. 18th Street, Suite 200, Centerville, phone 437-4333, or email to appanoose.county@ifbf.org, subject line: meals. The official meeting notice was sent to all members on Aug. 8.
A collection drive for the Appanoose County Lord’s Cupboard food pantry is now being held and will end on Aug. 27. Non-perishable food or monetary donations payable to the Lord’s Cupboard may be left at the Appanoose County Farm Bureau office or brought to the annual meeting.