The Material Girlz Quilt Guild will present their 11th annual “Honey of a Quilt Show” on Friday and Saturday, March 6-7, at Honey Creek Resort in Moravia. The hours for Friday’s show is 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday’s hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Julee Prose, award-winning quilter, hales from Ottumwa. She began quilting in 1974 and was self-taught with her mother’s help along the way. Julee started entering her quilts at the Wapello County Fair and the Iowa State Fair.
When AQS started back in 1985 Julee’s Blue Delft appliqué quilt juried into it and in 1987 she won first place in the Log Cabin category with “My Community Barn Raising Quilt.” This quilt now hangs in the Quilt Museum in Paducah Kentucky. Julee has won many awards since that time and says her favorite part is designing and working with fabrics. Julee’s lecture and trunk show will be Friday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Julee will also be available for demonstration on hand quilting for all interested in this.
Jerry Kaster is from Corydon Iowa and will offer a one hour program with trunk show on Saturday at 10 a.m. Jerry has been a life long quilter. Her quilts will include Dahlia theme and will also show her collection of Crab Apple Hill quilts and wall hangings.
The Material Girlz’ Quilt of Valor Ceremony will begin at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 7. They will recognize and present quilts to 18 veterans for their service to our country. The guild began their Quilt of Valor journey in 2013. They have presented over 103 quilts to veterans. The public is welcome. The program is run thanks to donations.
The Material Girlz’ show will include more than 100 quilts of various shapes and sizes on display. They will also have Iowa Arts guild quilts on display as well as a tribute to fellow quilter, Nancy Kelly, who died this past summer.
Again the show will feature demonstrations both days on everything from piecing to fabric painting, free-motion quilting and the latest and best items to assist quilters.
The gift shop will feature many handmade items. They also will hold a yearly quilt raffle, feature many vendors and present hourly door prizes.
Daily entry fees and armbands to attend both days come at a cost. Honey Creek Resort offers discounts on rooms by asking for the Quilt Show pricing.