The M&M Pioneers Club held their most recent meeting on Sunday, Feb. 9.
In old business we talked about the awards banquet. In new business we discussed the newsletter.
This month’s community service project was valentine delivery. Isla Avery did a presentation on a string game called a cats cradle, Porter Kaster did a presentation on ranch dressing facts, and Averie Arnevik did a presentation on crystal growing using aluminum powder. Our next meeting is on March 8.
Thank you, Myra, Mark & Melanie McGill for everything you do for our club.