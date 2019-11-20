The M&M Pioneers Club held their most recent meeting on Nov. 10 at the Extension Office.
In old business, we discussed the hayride and party that was held at the McGills in October and we also discussed the Food Pantry.
In new business, we reviewed the November newsletter, collected hats, mittens and throws for Operation Santa, and we also discussed the Christmas party. This month’s community service is Operation Santa. Jameson McDanolds’ presentation was on the Dallas Cowboys. Our next meeting/Christmas party will be held at the McGill’s on Dec. 7. Community service is at 3 p.m. and the meeting is from 4-5 p.m.