The M&M Pioneers Club held their most recent meeting on Sunday, Sept. 9 at the Extension Office.
In old business we took time to discuss the 2019 Appanoose County Fair and answer questions.
In new business we reviewed the 4-H newsletter and introduced our new meeting format. We also signed up for presentations and to host a meeting. Next month will be election of officers, so members need to prepare their campaigns. 4-H calendars for this coming year were handed out and will be posted on our Facebook group. We discussed the Incentive Trip for 2020 and the recycling project for next month.
Our next meeting will be held at the Rathbun Area Solid Waste Commission (R.A.S.W.C.) on Sunday, Oct. 13 at 5 p.m.