Lucile’s Steaks and Spirits was recognized by The Iowa Beef Industry Council (IBIC) and the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association for having one of the top 10 burgers in Iowa in 2020. Lucile’s was selected after a month-long nomination process during which people across the state could vote for their favorite burger.
To qualify for the competition, burgers had to be 100% ground beef and be available on the restaurant’s regular menu.
“When I got the call, I was speechless,” said Tena Stansberry, general manager of The Continental Hotel and Lucile’s. “I know our staff was pretty excited about the campaign and a lot of our regulars took the time to vote. But I was pretty impressed that a restaurant in Centerville could make the list out of all the restaurants across Iowa.”
All of Lucile’s burgers are seasoned with the restaurant’s house blend of seasonings, hand-pattied, and cooked to order. Two of the most popular burgers are The Drake, named after former Governor Francis Drake from Centerville, which features applewood bacon, hickory bourbon sauce, cheddar, and swiss on a brioche bun, and the Jack Daniel’s burger, which features Jack Daniel’s sauce, bacon, and cheddar on a pretzel bun. Guests can also build-their-own burgers from a selection of toppings that includes everything from fried egg to onion tanglers to chipotle ranch dressing.