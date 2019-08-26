Centerville, IA (52544)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered strong thunderstorms. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. High 73F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. Low 58F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.