I’m deviating my system this month with a different column style. Each month I attempt to tell a humorous story around life’s awkward situations. But this month, the backstory to a current series I’ll be submitting to the paper is too good to not share.
I have been given an incredible gift where I get to go around the county and spend time with the most interesting, original people, and write their stories. Just this past year I have spent a day bird-watching with a retired Centerville optometrist, I spent a weekend with a couple who rescues donkeys — I know, donkeys!
I met the new Catholic Priest at St. Mary’s Church for a story. I have written about lighthouses, gales, and marinas, making 13 separate trips to the Rathbun Lake Marina. I have interviewed five Centerville Band Directors, I spent two weeks covering a story on Centerville’s latest attempt at an animal shelter.
There are amazing people among us who are engaged in the most fascinating endeavors. Which brings me to the story I’m working on.
The idea for this story began this past June while I was watching TV. The special program on that night was a live event where each of our living, former Presidents attended. A very rare moment when each of them was in the same place, at the same time. President Bush 43, Clinton, Carter, and Obama. (Bush 41 had passed months prior.) I muted the TV, and I wondered: is there any way to know how many of Centerville’s former mayors are alive?
I didn’t understand where even to begin. I had no more of a clue than anyone else would of finding information like that. The more I thought about it, the idea became an obsession. Most mornings I would wake up wondering how many living mayors are there and where are they now?
Was there a gated-compound in Leah Bradley Park where all the retired mayors wore white robes, sipping champaign while receiving foot massages? Where were they and how many of them were there?
“She’s A Peach”
The evening of July 4, I finally found my "all-things-mayor-soulmate." A confidential informant gave me the name of the person who could help. Wait! A confidential informant? Yes, all reporters use them. Grifters walking among the murky streets of the lonely city who would sell their soul in return for cold, hard cash.
The truth is, I have forgotten who lead me to city hall’s Tammy Johnson. I have been so immersed with this story. I have forgotten medical appointments, scheduled meetings, car keys, and cellphones. Heck, I had forgotten what day it was.
I remember being tipped off late, one afternoon that Tammy would be the person to contact and that she was "a peach." I was so excited, that I immediately messaged her. True to her reputation, Tammy could not have been more willing to help. The only problem was, she was celebrating the 4th of July with her family. I was so imperious to what day it was that I hadn’t realized it was the July 4 holiday.
Tammy isn’t a peach, she’s a peach tree. Even though it was a holiday weekend, within 48 hours I was holding the Holy Grail in my hands. I could not believe I had a paper that listed every mayor, the year they were elected, how many terms, and year born.
Who knew, that our first elected mayor was Spencer Foard Willington, in 1855. Just knowing that is worth the price of admission. We have been electing mayors for 164 years. Guess how many mayors we have elected to office?
Mayor Mike O’Connor, our current mayor, is our 64th. Fascinating. I studied that paper with the Centerville Mayor statistics like I normally would baseball box scores. I could not have been more interested.
This was better than learning a burrow and a donkey is the same thing. And those ears!
There Are Nine!
The mayor roster was an incredible help, but I still didn’t know how many of our 64 mayors were living and where they lived, if not the gated-community at Leah Bradly Park.
While still doing the regular stories for the paper, the next few weeks I spent trying to understand how many mayors we still had and then, where in the world were they? Once I finally could say with authority, we have nine living mayors, I needed to find them. Through emails, phone calls, shared acquaintances and just good luck, I found each one.
I had thought from the beginning, if even one of the nine was impossible for me to find or if for whatever reason just one didn’t want to participate, that I would forget the whole thing. If I couldn’t present a perfect story on our mayors, I didn’t want to present any of it.
These all are self-made men and women who have been exceedingly successful in life. I knew they were not waiting on an email or phone call from me to make their day. Including our current mayor, these are nine of the best of us.
I came up with four questions that I felt I could use the answers while writing a unique story on each mayor. I asked about accomplishments while in office, what they have been doing since leaving office, their overview on Centerville and its people, and if they would share their philosophies on life.
You would think out of that many people, there would be one, that "one" who for whatever reason just wasn’t down with the whole idea. There wasn‘t. Every single mayor could not have been more approachable, more open, or more engaging.
Mayor Box scores
1. Our first mayor ever elected was Spencer Foard Wadlington in 1855. Mayor Wadlington took a few years off (like five) came back and was elected again as our sixth mayor. If Mayor Spencer would have kept winning elections to present, he would be serving in his 164th term.
2. Our current Mayor, Mike O’Connor is our 64th.
3. Since Mayor Spencer in 1855, Centerville has elected 51 individual mayors. Of those 51, 5 have served four terms, 3 have served three terms, 16 have served two terms, and 34 have served one term.
4. Who was the first female mayor of Centerville? It took us 60 tries before we elected Marsha Mitchell in 2008. What a historical honor. We liked the idea so much; we took a couple of years off before electing our second female mayor, Jan Spurgeon. Amazing.
5. Mayor Mitchell was the first and the last. The first female mayor but she was also the last full-time, salaried mayor. After Mayor Mitchell’s second term Centerville changed to a city administrator form of governing.
6. I thought Mayor Greg Fenton being elected at age 49 as our 59th mayor in 2006 may be the youngest ever elected. True, Mayor Fenton has been the youngest elected in recent memory but our sixth mayor, Eugene Haynes has everyone beat having been elected in 1906 at age 22. And he ran and won again at the ripe old age of 26.
7. We have had three mayors pass away while in office: Our 34th mayor, Max Howell in 1921; our 53rd mayor, Lawrence Johnson, in 1988; and Jim Senior, in 2013.
8. Of our nine mayors, four of them have roots deep in Alliant, formerly known as Iowa Southern Utilities. One mayor is a published author of a novel on Amazon, one served in Vietnam, one mayor was a Fire Chief in another city, and one mayor had dinner with Morgan Cline at a New York restaurant so exclusive the menu didn’t have prices. Such an interesting group of people.
Personally, I thought nothing would top the "donkey story."