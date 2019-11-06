Applications are now being taken for the 2019-2020 Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. This program is funded by the Department of Health and Human Services through the Iowa Department of Human Rights/DCAA, and has been established to help qualifying low-income Iowa homeowners and renters pay for a portion of their primary heating costs.
The Appanoose County Sieda Community Action at 111 N. Main, Suite 2 in Centerville will be taking applications from Nov. 1 through April 30, 2020 (The first working day of October for households with elderly/disabled member). LIHEAP customers will need to furnish some form of identification, a copy of their most recent heating and electric bill, and proof of all household members’ gross income for the past 30 days, the most recent 12 months, or for the past calendar year.
For your convenience, the application may be made online at www.sieda.org.
The program is not designed to pay a household’s total energy costs. The program provides supplemental assistance based on several factors, including total household income, household size, dwelling type and type of heating, among others.
Eligibility for participation is established according to the federal income guidelines listed below.
Appanoose County Resource Center is open Monday-Tuesday-Thursday 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Wednesday 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
For further information, contact the Appanoose County Resource Center at 641-856-8437.