Indian Hills Community College has released the names of the 516 students who were on the college’s academic Honor Roll for the 2019 Fall Term. To be included on the Honor Roll an IHCC student must be enrolled fulltime and have a grade point average for the term of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
ALLERTON: Haylee M. Fortune
BLAKESBURG: Michael B. Harter, Ryan J. Richmond
CENTERVILLE: Cameryn G. Gheer, Stephen S. Wardlow, Abigail M. Sells, Hannah L. Hinners, Brandon M. Clem, Thayda K. Houser, Barry L. Harsch, Leane R. Sanchez Rios, Maggie J. Cowan, Holly C. Sheston, Myriah A. Porter, Daniel D. Hargrave, Brinley N. Kauzlarich, Nathan J. Welch, Claire Mathews, Sheridan C. Klinginsmith, Bryanna N. Cossolotto
CORYDON: Ashlie K. Ball, Stetson D. Baker, Megan L. Metzger, Blake R. Moore, Diana Hackathorn, James M. Klein, Jewelea R. Matlock, Jared R. Middlebrook
MORAVIA: Kirsten Pettersen
MOULTON: Peter Thullen
RUSSELL: Michael L. Alexander
UNIONVILLE, Missouri: Ashley N. Cornell, Barbra K. Cook