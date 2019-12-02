Indian Hills Community College has released the names of the 516 students who were on the college’s academic Honor Roll for the 2019 Fall Term. To be included on the Honor Roll an IHCC student must be enrolled fulltime and have a grade point average for the term of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

ALLERTON: Haylee M. Fortune

BLAKESBURG: Michael B. Harter, Ryan J. Richmond

CENTERVILLE: Cameryn G. Gheer, Stephen S. Wardlow, Abigail M. Sells, Hannah L. Hinners, Brandon M. Clem, Thayda K. Houser, Barry L. Harsch, Leane R. Sanchez Rios, Maggie J. Cowan, Holly C. Sheston, Myriah A. Porter, Daniel D. Hargrave, Brinley N. Kauzlarich, Nathan J. Welch, Claire Mathews, Sheridan C. Klinginsmith, Bryanna N. Cossolotto

CORYDON: Ashlie K. Ball, Stetson D. Baker, Megan L. Metzger, Blake R. Moore, Diana Hackathorn, James M. Klein, Jewelea R. Matlock, Jared R. Middlebrook

MORAVIA: Kirsten Pettersen

MOULTON: Peter Thullen

RUSSELL: Michael L. Alexander

UNIONVILLE, Missouri: Ashley N. Cornell, Barbra K. Cook

