LAMONI — Graduates from around the country and around the world were recognized for earning undergraduate and graduate degrees from Graceland University in a ceremony celebrated Dec. 14, 2019, in Independence, Missouri, for degrees earned between May 31 through Dec. 14.
Local students to earn this achievement were Cassidy Schmell, of Centerville, and Natasha Myers, of Centerville.
Schmell graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts (Elementary Education). Myers graduated with a Master of Science in Nursing (Family Nurse Practitioner).