Three seniors from local school districts were among the 424 statewide honored in the 2020 Governor’s Scholar Program.
Gage Moorman, of Centerville; Chelsey Boettcher, of Moulton-Udell; and Kaitlyn Couchman, of Seymour, were the local seniors selected.
Seniors are selected by their high schools as the highest academic achievers. All students will receive a recognition plaque and certificate to commemorate their achievement. In addition, each student’s most influential teacher will also receive a certificate of appreciation.
The in-person ceremony for this year was canceled due to COVID-19 and the ongoing guidelines concerning public gatherings. With that in mind, the student honorees are being announced via social media and the IHSAA website.
“The principles learned through academic success, like those learned from participation in school activities, help develop outstanding young leaders,” said IHSAA executive director Tom Keating. “The partnership between the IHSAA and the Iowa Farm Bureau, along with the great cooperation of the Governor’s Office has made this prestigious program possible for many years.”
In addition to being recognized as the state’s brightest students, more than 99 percent of the group participates in school activities. More than 60 percent plan to pursue their post-secondary education in Iowa.
The largest 64 schools in Iowa are asked to select two seniors, and the rest select one.