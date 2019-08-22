The Iowa 4-H Youth Development Program provides opportunities for youth to develop skills they can use now and throughout their life. Iowa 4-H builds upon a century of experience as it fosters positive youth development that is based on the needs and strengths of youth, their families, and communities.
Appanoose County is fortunate to have a thriving 4-H Program, although more members are always welcomed! This year, numerous 4-H members participated at the Iowa State Fair, whether through exhibiting livestock, participating in the communications and clothing events or by being selected to have an exhibit shown!
The following Appanoose County 4-H members represented Appanoose County during this year’s fair through exhibits: Caden Spring (Moravia Farmhands 4-H Club) in Safety and Education in Shooting Sports received a Blue, Rhylan Risher (Rustic Roots 4-H Club) in Other Agriculture and Natural Resources received a Blue, Caden Spring (Moravia Farmhands 4-H Club) in Veterinary Science received a Red, Hayden Brinegar (Wells Rustlers 4-H Club) in Veterinary Science received a Red, Madison DeVore (Exline Ramblers 4-H Club) in Photography received a Blue, Jayla Campbell (Wells Rustlers 4-H Club) in Photography received a Blue, Logan Brown (Moravia Farmhands 4-H Club) in Photography received a Blue, Jakob Clausen (Wells Rustlers 4-H Club) in Photography received a Red, Alexa Bedford (Rustic Roots 4-H Club) in Photography Idea/Educational Display received a Blue, Sadie DeVries (Dandy Doers 4-H Club) in Visual Arts received a Blue, Hannah Hinners (Franklin Farmhands 4-H Club) in Visual Arts received a Blue, Kennan Hinners (Franklin Farmhands 4-H Club) in Visual Arts received a White, Alexa Bedford (Rustic Roots 4-H Club) in Visual Arts received a Blue, Madison DeVore (Exline Ramblers 4-H Club) in Child Development received a Blue, Ashlynn Hamilton (Pleasant Workers 4-H Club) in Child Development received a White, Hannah Hinners (Franklin Farmhands 4-H Club) in Clothing and Fashion – Constructed/Sewn received a White, Mackenzee Crawford (Rustic Roots 4-H Club) in Clothing and Fashion – Constructed/Sewn received a Blue, Jayla Campbell (Wells Rustlers 4-H Club) in Clothing and Fashion – other Ideas/Educational Exhibits received a Red, Alex Goldberg (Appanoose County Cooking Club) in Food & Nutrition – Prepared and Preserved Products received a Blue, Sienna Risher (Rustic Roots 4-H Club) in Food & Nutrition – Prepared and Preserved Products received a Red, Nash Buckingham (Franklin Farmhands 4-H Club) in Food and Nutrition – Prepared and Preserved Products received a Blue, Paige Heesch (Franklin Farmhands 4-H Club) in Food and Nutrition – Prepared and Preserved Products received a Blue, Fisher Buckingham (Franklin Farmhands 4-H Club) in Food and Nutrition – Educational Display received a Red, Paige Heesch (Franklin Farmhands 4-H Club) in Home Improvement received a Blue, Kenly Shilling (Franklin Farmhands 4-H Club) in Home Improvement received a Blue, Kenny Lawson (Exline Ramblers 4-H Club) in Home Improvement received a Blue, Thayda Houser (Franklin Farmhands 4-H Club) in Home Improvement received a Blue, Ellie Templeton (Rustic Roots 4-H Club) in Home Improvement received a Blue, Declan DeJong (Moravia Farmhands 4-H Club) in Home Improvement received a Blue, Alex Goldberg (Appanoose County Cooking Club) in Sewing and Needle Arts – Constructed Item received a Red, Olivia Vanderlinden (Pleasant Workers 4-H Club) in Citizenship and Civic Engagement received a Red, Hayden Brinegar (Wells Rustlers 4-H Club) in Citizenship and Civic Engagement received a Red, Tucker Selix (Moravia Farmhands 4-H Club) in Woodworking received a Blue, Zachary Scurlock (M&M Pioneers 4-H Club) in Woodworking received a Blue, and Owen Byl (Exline Ramblers 4-H Club) in Science, Engineering and Technology received a Red.
In addition to his Blue, Kenny Lawson was awarded the International Harvester Collector’s Club Award.
The following Appanoose County 4-H members participated in the Communications Event: Kayley Lancaster (Franklin Farmhands 4-H Club) in Educational Presentations received a Merit Award, Lane Kool (Moravia Farmhands 4-H Club) in Educational Presentations received a Recognition Award, Hayden Brinegar (Wells Rustlers 4-H Club) in Educational Presentations received a Merit Award, Ashlynn Hamilton (Pleasant Workers 4-H Club) in Educational Presentations received a Merit Award, Rachel Rudacille (M&M Pioneers 4-H Club) in Educational Presentations received a Merit Award, Jessica Rudacille (M&M Pioneers 4-H Club) in Educational Presentations received an Excellence Award, Noelle Craver (M&M Pioneers 4-H Club) in Share The Fun received a Recognition Award, Rachel and Jessica Rudacille (M&M Pioneers 4-H Club) in Share the Fun received a Recognition Award, and Kayley Lancaster (Franklin Farmhands 4-H Club) in Communication Posters received a Seal of Merit.
The following 4-H members participated in the Awardrobe Clothing Event: Gracie Hinners (Franklin Farmhands 4-H Club) in the Fashion Revue, Hannah Hinners (Franklin Farmhands 4-H Club) in Clothing Selection, and Blair Wright (Exline Ramblers 4-H Club) in $15 Challenge. All participants received participation awards.
The following Appanoose County 4-H members represented Appanoose County during the 4-H Livestock Shows: Pacey Hawkins (Franklin Farmhands 4-H Club) in Breeding Beef with 1 Purple and 1 Blue, Connager Logsdon (Exline Ramblers 4-H Club) in Breeding Beef with a Blue, Drennen Eddy (Stall Stompers 4-H Club) in Market Beef with a Blue, Colton Webb (Franklin Farmhands 4-H Club) in Market Beef with a Purple and placing 3rd, John Logsdon (M&M Pioneers 4-H Club) in Dairy Cattle with a Red, Matthew Logsdon (M&M Pioneers 4-H Club) in Meat Goats with a Purple and 3 Blue, John Logsdon (M&M Pioneers 4-H Club) in Meat Goats with 1 Purple, 1 Blue and 1 Red, Lane Kool (Moravia Farmhands 4-H Club) in Breeding Sheep with 2 Blue, John Logsdon (M&M Pioneers 4-H Club) in Market Sheep with a Blue, Matthew Logsdon (M&M Pioneers 4-H Club) in Market Sheep with 3 Blue.
In addition, the following members participated in Sheep Showmanship: Lane Kool (Moravia Farmhands 4-H Club) received a Purple in Intermediate Showmanship, John Logsdon (M&M Pioneers 4-H Club) received a Blue in Intermediate Showmanship, and Matthew Logsdon (M&M Pioneers 4-H Club) received a Blue in Senior Showmanship.
If you see any of the above listed 4-H members, please congratulate them! Whether it is livestock projects, exhibits or preparing for communications and clothing, a lot of time and hard work goes into projects. The Appanoose County 4-H Program is extremely proud of the success of its members and invites any young person who is in 4th – 12th grade to consider joining 4-H!
For more information, contact the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach office in Appanoose County at 641-856-3885.