Historic Livingston Foundation is sponsoring a fun musical event at the Livingston site (Franklin Baptist Church) on Saturday, March 14 at 6:30 p.m. Lloyd Allen and friends are bringing their Bluegrass music to Livingston for your enjoyment. Lloyd Allen and friends played at an amazing Christmas event at Livingston in December.
Franklin Baptist Church was built and dedicated in 1880-1881 and was restored to use in 2009. It is being used for various events and church activities. You will appreciate the old and new amenities of the building when you attend one of these events.
A free-will offering will be received. For further information, call 641-895-0026.