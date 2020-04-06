Due to the COVID-19 disease and the State of Iowa Public Health Disaster Emergency, the Iowa Department of Human Rights, Division of Community Action Agencies has extended the application period for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) through May 31, 2020.
Iowa families are facing many challenges to cope with the COVID-19 disease. Some have lost jobs or had their hours of employment reduced. These circumstances could lead to difficulty in paying your utility bill.
If you find yourself in that situation, there is help available through the State’s network of local community action agencies that have offices in all 99 counties. Families can apply for the Energy Assistance program at their local community action agency. This program can help pay a portion of an eligible household's utility bill. Eligibility is based on household size and income. Anyone facing difficulty in paying their utility bill is encouraged to contact their local agency.
Community action agencies have other types of help available, such as food and clothing pantries, and other services. You can find a link to information about your local community action agency by going to the Iowa Department of Human Rights' website at https://humanrights.iowa.gov/dcaa/where-apply.
In addition, the Division of Community Action Agencies appreciates the Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) order restricting all electric and natural gas utilities, including municipal, cooperative, and investor-owned, and all investor-owned water utilities from disconnecting any customers until the public health emergency is lifted by Governor Kim Reynolds. The Iowa Utilities Board also strongly encourages that all water utilities, including rural, municipal, and cooperative, suspend disconnecting any customers until the public health emergency has been lifted by written statement of Governor Kim Reynolds.