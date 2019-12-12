The Friends of the Drake Public Library is a non-profit 501©(3) service organization made up of volunteers who are interested in the welfare of the library and wish to support it in various ways.
The friends donates all monies raised throughout the year to help promote the library and literacy. The FDPL purchases items that cannot be purchased from the library’s operating budget.
The FDPL currently funds the summer reading program which encourages hundreds of children to read during the summer. It also provides prizes, T-shirts, and visiting programs like the Blank Park Zoo.
Little listeners story time, art club and science club are funding by FDPL. Books for Babes packets are given free to new babies, all newspaper and magazine subscriptions are paid for by FDPL.
Bridges for e-books, audio books, video streaming and magazines, as well as Gale Resources and movie licensing are paid for by the friends.
A former Centerville resident has generously offered up to $5,000 in matching funds to the FDPL. Therefore, a huge membership and sponsorship is being initiated for the 2020 year. The potential of $10,000 for our beloved library is awesome. Please consider becoming a member or sponsor.
Individual membership is $5 per year and a family membership is $10 a year. Sponsorship levels begin at $25 and increase from there.