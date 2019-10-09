The Iowa State Bar Association and the Appanoose County Bar Association will be co-hosting a free, live-streamed webinar to be held at Drake Public Library in the maker space on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 from 5:30-7 p.m.
The topic will be the basics of wills and revocable trusts.
The program will include discussion on the powers and limitations of a last will and testament, the basics of probate, information on how court costs are calculated, and an overview of how trusts work and when it may be helpful to use one.
Call Nicole Cox at 641-856-2244 for more information.