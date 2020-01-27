The public is invited to meet and talk to area legislators at a structured Legislative Forum on Saturday, Feb. 1 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Bridge View Center in Ottumwa.
The event is sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Ottumwa in partnership with the Greater Ottumwa Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) and the Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress (GOPIP). The building is accessible, parking is available and light refreshments will be available. There is no cost to attend.
Representative Holly Brink, Representative Mary Gaskill, Senator Mariannette Miller-Meeks, and Senator Ken Rozenboom have been invited to attend.
The forum will be structured as follows:
- Legislators will be seated in alphabetical order.
- Each legislator will have the opportunity to make a two-minute opening statement.
- Each legislator will receive one and a half minute response time to all questions.
- Each legislator will have the opportunity to make a two-minute closing statement.
The League of Women Voters reserves the right to ask the first question during the forum. All other questions will come from persons in attendance using a random selection method.
League asks that those interested in asking a question arrive early, write down their questions in advance to help organize their thoughts, and then ask their question in a clear, direct, and efficient manner. Upon entering the room, each person will be offered a number. During the forum, matching numbers will be generated randomly to determine who will be able to ask a question. As many questions will be asked as time allows.
League assures fairness and equality by maintaining time limits, disallowing interruptions and distractions, and maintaining a respectful atmosphere.