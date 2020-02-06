January’s birthday co-op was well attended. Our February birthday co-op will be on Feb. 20 at 5 p.m. We are requesting you bring a soup, a salad, or a dessert. The club will furnish meat for sandwiches. This should be a warm and welcome change.
Milestone serves a tasty meal at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday in our building. Stop by the club to get a menu. Please call a day ahead to order your lunch.
On the first and third Fridays of each month, the building is open to the public for entertainment with the “Just Us” Band (free will donation). Music starts at 6:30 p.m. with a co-op dinner at 7:30 p.m.
If you have signed up for our trip to Canada, please get your deposit to the club by Feb. 18. If you want to purchase the Travel Insurance, please send a separate check. Call me or stop by on Wednesday morning with any questions.
The trip to Vermont in October 2020 is full with a waiting list. The deposit for this trip is due in June 2020.
Please, pay your dues for the year now. We have kept the dues at $10.00 per calendar year per person. Dues help to keep our club running.
Our first trip to Meskwaki in Tama is set for April 30, returning on May 1. More information next month.
For more information on any 18-80 Club activities, stop in and visit with me. I am in the building on Wednesday mornings. A few ladies are doing a walking exercise program, all are welcome. We begin the exercise program about 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, come join us.