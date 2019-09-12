Centerville residents Dr. Kathy (Jewett) Lange and Lottie Wilson received awards at Indian Hills Community College’s Staff Day event that kicked off the new academic year.
Lange was presented the Outstanding Alumnus Award and Wilson received the Outstanding Retiree Award at the college-wide ceremony.
Kathy Lange returned to Centerville after she attended the University of Iowa for her first semester of college. She enrolled in an EMT class her father, Dr. Steve Jewett, was teaching at the IHCC Centerville campus and he then encouraged her to take nursing classes. She took the Licensed Practical Nursing program in Centerville followed by the Associate Degree Nursing program in Ottumwa while working as an EMT and LPN at the Ottumwa hospital.
She later continued her studies at what was then Northeast Missouri State University and back at the University of Iowa, all the while working as a nurse and EMT to help pay for college.
Not only did Dr. Lange’s father teach at Indian Hills, but her mother was a nursing instructor at the college. She has been a great supporter of the college and an unofficial advisor to all things IHCC Centerville, especially in the Health Sciences area.
Lottie Wilson was raised in Appanoose County and, after many years away, she returned and attended the Indian Hills Centerville campus. After graduating from IHCC, she earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Northeast Missouri State, where she studied World History. Then, for 29 years, Wilson worked at the Centerville campus, as a GED instructor, student advisor, Adult Education Coordinator and campus coordinator. She also spent many, many hours beautifying the campus.
She retired in 2009 and has been incredibly active in the Centerville community. Wilson says there are three things she wants to be remembered for: working to build Kid’s World Day Care; working on the library board through the renovation of the Drake Public Library; and serving on the Park Board during the renovation of Centerville’s three parks, notably the new playground equipment and city pool at Morgan E. Cline Park.
Wilson has been recognized with the Citizen of the Decade Award and the Service to Appanoose County Award.