Paragon IT Professionals, an Iowa IT staffing and solutions provider who has granted more than $100,000 in scholarships over the past six years, is now accepting applications for the 2020-2021 school year.
This is an opportunity for high school seniors who plan to pursue a technology-related degree within the state of Iowa to receive a $1,000 scholarship. The application period is open now through March 31, 2020.
“We believe in giving back to the communities we serve while fostering opportunities for continuous learning and development within information technology,” said Joel Jackman, co-founder & vice president of Paragon IT Professionals. “There’s a huge tech talent deficit across our country and we need to do what we can to try and keep homegrown talent in Iowa.”
This opportunity is made possible through the Paragon IT Leadership Scholarship Foundation 501©(3). Through an annual charity golf tournament that brings together some of city’s most influential IT leaders, funds are raised with the purpose of encouraging high school students interested in tech to stay in Iowa for their post-secondary education.
Carson Love, a freshman at Iowa State and a 2019 scholarship recipient, said, “It was nice to feel like my focus in technology paid off to help make a dent in my college tuition.” Love is pursuing a career in cybersecurity engineering. “I liked the fact that the scholarship was from a local company that is investing in the future of IT in Central Iowa,” said Love’s mother, Stacy.
Paragon’s appreciation for developing talent goes far beyond scholarships. In 2010 the company began the IT Leadership Forum which has brought together more than 300 IT leaders from around the Des Moines Metro. In 2020, Jackman and a newly created advisory board will discuss how to increase the impact of these initiatives and to better connect aspiring tech leaders to local businesses.
Paragon is now accepting applications for students graduating from an Iowa high school in the spring of 2020. For more information or to apply, please visit www.paragonitpros.com/post/scholarships