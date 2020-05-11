Iowa Trust and Savings Bank funded 89 applications through May 8 under the Paycheck Protection Program through the Small Business Administration
The total value of these applications is $4.8 million, which will help local businesses weather the financial hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic and save 725 jobs. Iowa Trust employees worked tirelessly to assist local business customers in our community apply for the funding.
“We are fully committed to ensuring that local community businesses continue to get the resources they need to help get through this challenging time,” said Iowa Trust and Savings Bank President and CEO Renate Deininger. “Iowa Trust has a long history of being there for our community. We are prepared to meet the financial needs of our customers through the challenges ahead. Our business community is vital to our existence.”
The Paycheck Protection Program began on April 3 as part of the CARES Act approved by Congress.
The program has limited requirements and helps small businesses, non-profits and self-employed. The loans can be fully forgiven if they are used for payroll costs and covered mortgage interest, rent and utilities.
At least 75% of the forgiven loan amount must be used for payroll. Loans have a 1% interest rate and a maximum 2- year maturity. In order for businesses to receive forgiveness of the loan, they must maintain or quickly rehire employees and maintain salary levels.
Loan payments are deferred for six months. Applicants were not charged a fee by the SBA or the bank.
The Small Business Administration reported that over 49,000 applications in Iowa have been funded. These applications totaled over $5 billion.