Coral Gables, Florida, BauerFinancial, Inc., the Nation’s Premier Bank Rating Firm, commends Iowa Trust and Savings Bank, Centerville, Iowa on its achievement of another 5-Star Superior Rating.
Not only has Iowa Trust and Savings Bank earned Bauer’s highest rating for financial strength and stability, it has maintained that top rating for 115 consecutive quarters, sailing through one of the most trying economic times of our lifetimes and giving it an added designation of “Best of Bauer Bank.” This status is reserved solely for banks that have earned Bauer’s highest rating consistently for a minimum of 100 consecutive quarters. It also indicates that Iowa Trust and Savings Bank is indisputably one of the strongest banks in the nation.
“As the president of BauerFinancial, I am often asked what it takes to be a 5-Star bank,” said Karen Dorway, president of the research firm. “Like so many other things in life, success in banking boils down to knowledge. Knowledge of banking, of course, but knowledge of its customers and the communities the bank serves are equally important. This intimacy enables the bank to steer clear of danger and work with customers for a common goal. It’s what gets so many community banks, like Iowa Trust and Savings Bank, through the tough times unscathed.”
Iowa Trust and Savings Bank was established in 1896 and has been working side by side with neighbors and friends for 124 years, helping to make the community what it is today. Currently, Iowa Trust and Savings Bank operates through two conveniently located offices in Centerville and Moravia and can also be found online at iowatrust.bank.