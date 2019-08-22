Centerville Cook Claims Rose Water Win at State Fair
Robin Tarbell-Thomas of Centerville won first place in the Everything’s Coming Up Rose Water competition, judged Monday, at the 2019 Iowa State Fair.
Phyllis Olson of Newton earned second place and Sally Kilkenny of Granger claimed third place.
Contestants were challenged to create a baked item typical of colonial times using rose water as an ingredient.
Entries were judged on flavor, appearance and story.
The Iowa State Fair Food Department is the largest of any state fair in the country. There are 166 divisions, 715 classes and over 7,300 entries at this year’s Fair. Food Department judging is held in the Elwell Family Food Center sponsored by Blue Bunny Ice Cream.
Farm Teams Compete for Champion Titles
Draft horse and mule teams competed in the Farm Team competition held Friday, August 9, at the 2019 Iowa State Fair.
Complete results below:
FARM TEAM
Farm Hitch Obstacle
6. Terry McElvain, Centerville
Log Skidding
4. Terry McElvain, Centerville
Antique Machinery or
Vehicle
6. Terry McElvain, Centerville
Barnyard Horse Pull
7. Terry McElvain, Centerville
Feed Team Race
4. Terry McElvain, Centerville
Banners Awarded and Champions Named at 2019 Iowa State Fair Prospect Calf Show
Exhibitors competed on Saturday, August 10 in the Prospect Calf Cattle Show at the 2019 Iowa State Fair.
Fraker Show Cattle of Malcom exhibited the Grand Champion Prospect Breeding Heifers. The Grand Champion Prospect Market Animal was shown by Matilyn Lautner of Adel.
Complete results below:
PROSPECT
Grand Champion & Reserve Market Animal
5. Martsching Show Cattle, Moulton
Purebred Breeding Heifer- Chianina Class 2
2. H&M Show Cattle, Blakesburg
Purebred Breeding Heifer- Foundation Simmental Class 3
2. Pilcher Show Cattle, Blakesburg
AOB Class 2
2. H&M Show Cattle, Blakesburg
Commerical Breeding Heifer- Weight 310-350
2. Pilcher Show Cattle, Blakesburg
4. Pilcher Show Cattle, Blakesburg
Registered Market Steer- Maine-Anjou Class 2
2. Martsching Show Cattle, Moulton
Registered Market Steer- Simmental
2. Martsching Show Cattle, Moulton
Reserve Champion Chianina Steer: Martsching Show Cattle, Moulton
Reserve Champion Maine-Anjou Steer: Martsching Show Cattle, Moulton
Reserve Champion Simmental Steer: Martsching Show Cattle, Moulton
Newton Baker Rises to the Challenge to Win State Fair Yeast Roll Title
Jeffrey King of Newton won First Place Overall and a $200 gift card in the King Arthur Flour Yeast Rolls competition, judged Sunday, August 11, at the 2019 Iowa State Fair.
Luann Sutter of Ankeny earned Second Place Overall and a $150 gift card. Connie Schaffer-Sherman of Pleasant Hill claimed Third Place Overall and a $75 gift card.
Sutter also won the Sweepstakes Award. Marianne Carlson of Jefferson and Schaffer-Sherman each earned Reserve Sweepstakes honors.
Entries were judged on flavor, appearance and texture.
Additional results follow:
White Pan Rolls
1. Robin Tarbell-Thomas, Centerville
Centerville Baker Wins State Fair Cookie Crown
The best cookie bakers from across the state put their top creations to the test in the Midwest Living Cookies competition, judged Tuesday, at the 2019 Iowa State Fair.
Robin Tarbell-Thomas of Centerville won First Place Overall and the Sweepstakes Award, earning a $250 cash award, besting entries in 72 different classes of competition.
Patricia Custer of Urbandale earned Second Place Overall and $150. Emily Akkermann of Prescott claimed Third Place Overall and $100
Entries were judged on flavor, texture and appearance.
Additional results follow:
Bar Cookies – Brownies, Flavored (frosted or unfrosted)
3. Robin Tarbell-Thomas, Centerville
Bar Cookies – Butterscotch Bars
2. Robin Tarbell-Thomas, Centerville
Bar Cookies – Peanut Butter Bars
3. Robin Tarbell-Thomas, Centerville
Bar Cookies – Rice Krispy Bars
1. Robin Tarbell-Thomas, Centerville
Bar Cookies – One-Layer Bar Cookie Other Than Named
2. Robin Tarbell-Thomas, Centerville
Bar Cookies – Two-Layer Bars Other Than Named
2. Robin Tarbell-Thomas, Centerville
Bar Cookies – Three-Layer Bars Other Than Named
3. Robin Tarbell-Thomas, Centerville
Molded or Pressed – Gingersnaps
1. Robin Tarbell-Thomas, Centerville
Molded or Pressed – Peanut Butter
1. Robin Tarbell-Thomas, Centerville
Molded or Pressed – Shortbread, flavored
1. Robin Tarbell-Thomas, Centerville
Molded or Pressed – Shortbread, plain
3. Robin Tarbell-Thomas, Centerville
Molded or Pressed – Snickerdoodles
3. Robin Tarbell-Thomas, Centerville
Molded or Pressed – Snowballs
3. Robin Tarbell-Thomas, Centerville
Molded or Pressed – Spritz
1. Robin Tarbell-Thomas, Centerville
Ethnic Cookies – Chinese Almond
2. Robin Tarbell-Thomas, Centerville
Ethnic Cookies – Italian
3. Robin Tarbell-Thomas, Centerville
Drop Cookies – Monster
2. Robin Tarbell-Thomas, Centerville
Drop Cookies – No-Bake
3. Robin Tarbell-Thomas, Centerville
Drop Cookies – Oatmeal (other than named)
3. Robin Tarbell-Thomas, Centerville
Drop Cookies – Potato Chip
3. Robin Tarbell-Thomas, Centerville
Drop Cookies – Ranger
1. Robin Tarbell-Thomas, Centerville
Refrigerated and Rolled – Rolled Sugar (frosted)
2. Robin Tarbell-Thomas, Centerville
Refrigerated and Rolled – Rolled Sugar (unfrosted)
1. Robin Tarbell-Thomas, Centerville
Refrigerated and Rolled – Sandwich Cookies
1. Robin Tarbell-Thomas, Centerville
Cake Mix Cookies – Drop or Shaped (frosted or unfrosted)
2. Robin Tarbell-Thomas, Centerville
Youth Cooks Claim State Fair Awards
Aspiring cooks between the ages of 12 and 17 in squared off in 40 classes of competition to win top honors in the Casey’s Intermediate Favorite Creations contest, judged Friday, August 9, at the 2019 Iowa State Fair.
Megan McGuire of Johnston won First Place Overall and a $100 gift card. She also claimed the Sweepstakes award.
Clark Spencer of Stanton earned Second Place Overall and a $50 gift card. Cecelia Finnigan of Pleasant Hill claimed Third Place Overall and a $256 gift card. Finnigan also earned the Reserve Sweepstakes award.
Entries were judged on taste, texture appearance and creativity
Additional results follow:
Chocolate Cake (one layer)
2. Ashlynn Hamilton, Centerville
Unbaked Cookies
3. Ashlynn Hamilton, Centerville
Creative Kernels Win State Fair Popcorn Crown
Andrea Spencer of Stanton won First Place Overall and two cases of microwave popcorn in the Snappy Popcorn Creations competition, judged Monday, at the 2019 Iowa State Fair.
Samantha Hilbert claimed Second Place Overall and Addison Spencer of Stanton earned Third Place Overall.
Entries were judged on appearance, taste and creativity.
Additional results follow:
Non-Sweet Snacks (party mix)
3) Molly Thomas, Centerville