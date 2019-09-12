The Regional Entrepreneurship Center at Indian Hills Community College is hosting a free informational session this month to let business owners know about a very successful program that has already benefited businesses in southeast Iowa and around the state.
The Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program is a way for business owners to gain access to tools and knowledge to grow their business. In professional classes and workshops taught by some of the brightest minds in business those who take part in the program can learn about access to financial capital and build a powerful network of professional support.
Area business owners can find out more by attending a short informational session on Sept. 25, at 4:00 p.m. at Market on Main in Ottumwa. The session will cover the specifics of the 10,000 Small Businesses program and how to apply for the next cohort.
The program is offered at no cost to business owners who qualify and is a combination of online and in-person sessions. Within six months of graduating from the program, 67 percent of participants reported increased revenues and 47 percent added new jobs. The curriculum focuses on practical business skills, including negotiations, marketing and employee management.
Business owners in all industries receive one-on-one business advising and learn alongside peer CEOs from across the state.
Questions about the 10,000 Small Businesses program or the Sept. 25 informational session can be directed to A.J. Gevock at 641-683-5188 or aj.gevock@indianhills.edu.