OTTUMWA — Indian Hills Community College has released the names of the students who completed their graduation requirements at the end of the 2019 Summer Term.
This is a list of students who received an Associate of Arts (AA) degree, Associate of Science (AS) degree, Associate of Applied Science (AAS) degree, Diploma, or Certificate from IHCC.
CENTERVILLE: Oscar Bautista (Diploma), Barbara Carter (AAS), Morgan Duley (AA), Grant Hancox (AAS), Zoe Litke (Certificate), Zachary Schoonover (Diploma), Macy Underwood (AA)
CORYDON: Hannah Haring (AA and AAS), Kevin Hebl (AAS), Megan Metzger (Diploma)
DRAKESVILLE: Gabriel Morrissey (AA)
MYSTIC: Justin Hudson (Diploma), Camryn Moorman (AA and AS)
SEYMOUR: Caleb Christine (AA), Ian Goldberg (AAS)
UNIONVILLE, MO: Treyton Riediger (Diploma)