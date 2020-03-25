Indian Hills Community College has released the names of the students who completed their graduation requirements at the end of the 2019-20 Winter Term.

This is a list of students who received an Associate of Arts (AA) degree, Associate of Science (AS) degree, Associate of Applied Science (AAS) degree, Diploma, or Certificate from IHCC.

CENTERVILLE: Lucia Jones (AAS), Brandy Roush (Certificate), Maggie Cowan (AA), Maggie Helmick (AA)

CORYDON: Tori Freeman (AA)

MORAVIA: Justin Brown (AAS), Kirsten Pettersen (Certificate)

MOULTON: Peter Thullen (AA)

UDELL: David Snyder (Certificate)

UNIONVILLE: Ashley Conley (AA)

