Indian Hills Community College has released the names of the students who completed their graduation requirements at the end of the 2019-20 Winter Term.
This is a list of students who received an Associate of Arts (AA) degree, Associate of Science (AS) degree, Associate of Applied Science (AAS) degree, Diploma, or Certificate from IHCC.
CENTERVILLE: Lucia Jones (AAS), Brandy Roush (Certificate), Maggie Cowan (AA), Maggie Helmick (AA)
CORYDON: Tori Freeman (AA)
MORAVIA: Justin Brown (AAS), Kirsten Pettersen (Certificate)
MOULTON: Peter Thullen (AA)
UDELL: David Snyder (Certificate)
UNIONVILLE: Ashley Conley (AA)