The annual Indian Hills Community College Foundation Auction, a staple at the college since the 1970s, has been postponed to June 6, according to Foundation Director Blaire Siems.
The original auction date was April 27, but the event has been pushed back due to the current pandemic situation.
The auction raises funds for student scholarships at Indian Hills. This will be the 43rd annual event which will be held at the IHCC North Campus at the Ottumwa Airport. Doors will open at 8 a.m. with the auction beginning at 9 a.m.