OTTUMWA — The Indian Hills Community College Department of Performing and Visual Arts will bring the band Brass Transit Authority to the IHCC campus for an outdoor concert on Tuesday, Sept. 3, starting at 5:00 p.m.
There will be free admission for the concert that will be held on the Marge Dodd Stage on the Ottumwa campus, behind the Hellyer Student Life Center with plenty of parking nearby.
Brass Transit Authority is a popular Iowa band that plays jazz-rock fusion style music from the 1960s, ‘70s and ‘80s by groups like Chicago and Blood, Sweat and Tears, and Van Morrison.
Those who attend are invited to bring along a lawn chair and maybe a picnic supper for the first concert of the fall.