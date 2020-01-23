In celebration of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, Indian Hills Community College and the Ottumwa League of Women Voters are jointly presenting a tribute to an Iowa woman who fought valiantly to secure the right for all women to vote. The Indian Hills Department of Fine Arts and Theatre will host this engaging and informative event at St. John Auditorium on the IHCC Ottumwa campus on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 2 p.m. The event is free to attend.
ISU Professor Emeritus Jane Cox wrote and performs Yellow Rose of Suffrage, which illustrates the life and words of Iowan Carrie Chapman Catt. A tireless organizer and campaigner, Catt was president of the National American Women Suffrage Association for many years and directed more than two million women in the suffrage movement. Professor Cox’s one-woman show has been performed in over twenty states as well as the Kennedy Center and the Smithsonian.
Dr. Jennifer Boyenga, Director of Fine Arts, says, “This play celebrates the accomplishments of women suffragists who fought for years to ensure the future of women in the United States. They truly fought for equality and this play tells how one Iowan led the fight for the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.”
The Ottumwa League of Women Voters educates and encourages all eligible voters to register, vote, and participate in government. One way to accomplish this is to learn about and celebrate the women who made our right to vote possible. This event is open to the public and appropriate for all audiences. An opportunity for discussion and voter registration will be available.