Plans have been made for the 16th annual Diversity Conference, hosted by Indian Hills Community College.
This year’s conference will be held on Friday, March 27, on the IHCC Ottumwa campus. The mission of the event is to educate attendees about diversity-related topics, including such things as age, race, creed, gender identity/expression, sexual orientation, religion, disability, background, intellect, language and socio-economic status.
The opening keynote will be delivered by Christian Picciolini, an award-winning television producer, public speaker, author and peace advocate who is the author of White American Youth. Picciolini is also the founder of the Free Radicals Project and a counter extremism expert and former extremist. He was a part of the hate movement as a youth, then began the process of rebuilding his life. The Emmy Award winner produced an anti-hate advertising campaign aimed at helping people disengage from extremism. Picciolini has rededicated his life to helping others overcome their hate and teaching all who are willing to learn through empathy and compassion.
The other keynote speaker will be Liz Nead, a skilled storyteller and teacher who recently climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro. Nead is responsible for creating powerful personal development and team-building strategies. She balances her career with a busy family life, raising seven kids in a blended family with her husband, a retired Army Major. Nead is a regular contributor to the Huffington Post and has authored several best-selling books.
Both of the keynotes will take place in St. John Auditorium. There will be breakout sessions in the morning and afternoon featuring a choice of topics that influence local, state and national communities.
Registration opens at 8 a.m. with the opening keynote at 9 a.m.