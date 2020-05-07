Of all the graduation ceremonies that have been held for the Indian Hills Community College Centerville campus (and there have been 88 of them previously), this year’s will be the first of its kind. A virtual ceremony will be held, according to Dean Noel Gorden, next Wednesday, May 13.
With the restrictions on large crowds still in place, the graduation ceremony on the Centerville campus will have to be accessed on the Internet or social media. It will air first at 7:00 p.m. on the 13th. The names of the graduates will be read and there will be an accompanying photo shown, remarks by administrators, a performance by an Indian Hills choral group, and more.
Gorden said, “We are excited that we will still be able to celebrate the exceptional accomplishments of our students. Even though they are not on campus, they are in our daily thoughts, and they guide our actions.”
Some students have been able to complete their course assignments in small groups as some labs reopened this week. The classes that have normally been face-to-face continue to be taught in the alternate format that began in mid-March. The online classes have been successful in allowing students – both those completing their degrees or diplomas as well as non-graduates – to finish the spring term, that had already begun when changes had to be made following the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Since March 15, we have asked our faculty and staff to make incredible changes to the way we do everything, especially teach,” said Gorden. “After just two days, they were ready to roll in an alternate format. I feel tremendously proud of our team.”
A copy of the Iowegian from May 1932 detailed the first graduating class for Centerville Junior College. The class had 10 students and the Dean of the campus was E. Wayne Hilmer. He gave credit to the graduating class “for much of the success that the new Centerville educational venture is now attaining.” Hilmer called special attention to the fact that “the students have rated high among junior college graduates over the state in scholastic ability.”
To access this year’s Centerville campus commencement ceremony, starting at 7 p.m. on May 13, go to the Indian Hills website at www.indianhills.edu or the IHCC social media platforms.